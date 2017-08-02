Hornet schedule loaded with stout schools

By Mark K. Campbell

The beginning of every season is always hopeful, and that’s true of the looming 2017 Azle High School football year.

Some veterans return to face not only a challenging non-district slate, but District 6-5A is once again home to the projected state champion, Aledo.

The Hornets will have a new QB under center and must fill other holes.

So, like many other teams in the district that have high hopes, if things break right, Azle could return to the postseason.









