Azleites Ivey, Roberson to attend Inauguration Day in D.C.

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

Millions of Americans will be glued to screens of all sizes Jan. 20 to watch the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Azle will be well-represented in Washington, D.C. that day.

Ray Ivey, president of Azle’s Municipal Development District and former director of administration of the Azle Independent School District, has been invited to participate in the Inaugural Parade.

An Army veteran – he served as an aviation maintenance officer as well as Test and Experimentation Command Chief of Staff – who flew helicopters in Vietnam, Ivey was invited by his old friend and former trainer Jerry Seago to participate in the parade with members of the North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.… Read the rest

