BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

Here’s what happened during the second half of 2016:

July

A private plane buzzed boaters and revelers on Eagle Mountain Lake on July Fourth. At least three times, the pilot dive-bombed a boat.

Scores of concerned citizens joined in support and prayer for local emergency personnel after five Dallas police officers were killed by a sniper July 7.

A sudden storm on July 9 brought 50 mph wind gusts upon boaters on Eagle Mountain Lake, damaging 10 boats; a case of near-drowning was also reported.

Randy Cobb took over as the principal of Azle High School. Gina Lee became Azle Elementary School’s principal.… Read the rest

