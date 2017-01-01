Reno mayor challenged

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

Candidates for local offices are slowly trickling in for area council and school board races.

Most local cities, schools, and other political subdivisions will hold elections May 6, and those who wish to run for office may file an application for a place on the ballot through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Anyone seeking to file as a write-in candidate may do so until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Early voting ahead of Election Day will take place from Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

If there are no contested races in a political subdivision, the entity can cancel its election, thereby saving taxpayers the cost of an unnecessary election.… Read the rest

