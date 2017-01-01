Breaking News and Updates
Hoover arrangements announced
Funeral arrangements for Keith Hoover of Azle have been announced.
Visitation will be at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Rd. in Fort Worth, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Service will be at Ash Creek Baptist Church, 300 S. Stewart St. in Azle, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, with interment immediately following at Ash Creek Cemetery located behind Ash Creek Baptist Church.… Read the rest
Reno mayor cleared; Basham, Hunter censured
Councilmen insist they won’t back down; actions taken while they were absent
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
The mayor of Reno is once again in the clear, while two council members – John Basham and Mayor Pro Tem Eric Hunter – were censured during the regular monthly meeting of the Reno city council Monday, Dec. 26.
Following a lengthy executive session – almost two hours – to discuss the results of an investigation into whether Mayor Lynda Stokes misused her city credit card, three items regarding council member John Basham, and the status of Police Chief Hank Pope, council reconvened in open session.… Read the rest
Dec. 24 incidents keep officials busyA fatal bike accident and a suicidal man on Christmas Eve
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
A pair of incidents on Christmas Eve kept local and county emergency officials busy.
Michael Waldrop, 50, believed to be from the Azle area, was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a van.… Read the rest
Looking back: Year in Review, Part IBY MARK K. CAMPBELL
Worldwide, many have lamented that 2016 has not been the best of years.
Around here, we’ve had our sad times, too – but plenty of good happened in our burg, too.
January
Azle’s retiring longtime city manager was honored with Craig Lemin Day Jan. 4. He began his career in Azle as a police lieutenant.
A woman who had dumped a nursing dog’s body – and its 10 pups – in Parker County was given 60 days in the county jail.… Read the rest
Speed limit lowered at site of deadly wreck
Where 2 from Azle were killed on a stretch of U.S. 290
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
It may seem like a small step, but the deaths of Keith Hoover and Don Corley of Azle, and two Fredericksburg-area teens are already making a difference around the town where a single, tragic accident claimed their lives Dec. 3.
Lisa Snapp, who heads the Highway 290 East Action Alliance in Fredericksburg, reported Monday that the Texas Department of Public Safety will lower the speed limit on U.S. 290 between that town and Stonewall from 70 mph to 60 mph.
The change must be formalized at the next monthly meeting of the Texas Transportation Commission, but is expected to take place near the end of January 2017.… Read the rest
These were the top 10 sports stories of 2016
by Mark K. Campbell
Every year, there are thrills and heartbreak in local sports.
New coaches arrived at Azle High School in baseball, volleyball, and boys basketball – and one of AHS’ all-time top athletes, Derek Dorris, came back to coach.
The swim and track teams sent athletes to regional.
Austen Malone was the North Texas High School Rodeo Association bull riding champion.
Two Azle Youth Association teams won Super Bowls.
Several athletes signed scholarships to keep competing at the collegiate level.
Those were great achievements.
What follows are the 10 most memorable moments from 2016:
10. Boys soccer reaches the postseason.… Read the rest
Hornets 3rd in elite tourneyby Mark K. Campbell
The Azle wrestling teams continued to dominate locally then the boys headed north for a prestigious tournament.
At the AHS gym Dec. 13 in a district duals event against Birdville and Springtown, Azle’s boys and girls squads had little trouble earning victories.
The boys demolished Birdville 72-6 and drubbed the Porcupines 62-18.
On the girls side, the Lady Hornets had no trouble with the Lady Hawks, winning 36-6.… Read the rest
I Want It That Wayby Mark K. Campbell
Scoring woes have hampered Azle (5-10, 0-2) in recent outings – including the first two 6-5A games.
The Lady Hornets opened district at Boswell and fell behind early en route to an 86-23 loss.
AHS’ Savannah Johnson’s 6 points was high for Azle.
Breeona Cannon added 5 and Autumn Johnson and Marie Parkison scored 4 points apiece.… Read the rest
Passengers is a sci-fi/rom-com trip worth taking
