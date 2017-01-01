Taxpayer funds in Reno moving through various accounts

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

Taxpaying citizens of Reno will soon begin repaying $200,000 – plus interest – borrowed to construct and repair roads and streets.

More than half of the net proceeds from those limited tax notes, however, have been transferred to the city’s general fund in recent months, where it was used to fund payroll and other general operating expenses of the city, according to city documents.

Discussion at the Aug. 15, 2016 city council meeting at which the council authorized issuance of the tax notes provided an early tip-off to the eventual use of proceeds to keep the city running until ad valorem tax revenue began filtering in during December.… Read the rest

