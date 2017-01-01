Front Page News
Azle represented at Trump’s inaugurationResidents witness the fanfare of the 45th president’s installation
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Thousands of people poured into Washington, D.C. – including some from Azle.
Here are three stories of local folks at President Trump’s Jan. 19 inaguguration.
Ivey and the parade
Ray Ivey says he has lived a lifetime of improbable situations.
Another in a long string took place last week when Ivey and his wife Ruth traveled to Washington, D.C. so Ray could participate in the inaugural parade for President Donald J.… Read the rest
Winner!Azle Chamber honors businesses, individuals
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Festivity hung in the air Thursday evening, Jan. 19, when members and guests of the Azle Area Chamber of Commerce gathered to honor some remarkable people and businesses.
The biggest highlight of the evening was saved for last when the late R.D. and Loretta Montgomery were named Citizens of the Year by the Chamber.
First, with Hogye Hogle as emcee, attendees enjoyed a meal provided by Bumblebee Occasions and perused silent auction items.… Read the rest
Candidates emerge during filing period, all incumbents now
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
With local elections for most local cities, schools, and other political subdivision holding elections May 6, many incumbents have filed for places on their respective ballots.
Those seeking to run for office may file an application for a place on the ballot through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 for most political subdivisions.
Those who wish to file as a write-in candidate may do so until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Early voting ahead of Election Day will take place from Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
As in every year, a number of places on city councils and the Azle ISD board of trustees will expire in May.… Read the rest
Passion leads Helm to teach unique Outdoor AdventuresAzle High School class gaining popularity
BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
Lisa Helm likes being active and outdoors.
In fact, it’s her “passion” – and she wants to share all the positives of being outside with her Azle High School students.
Helm, a former standout Lady Hornet and collegiate athlete, heads Outdoor Adventures at AHS.
Getting it started
Helm said she kept badgering school leadership to get the program started.
Finally, she got the okay in the 2015-16 school year.
“It took eight years to get the class going,” Helm said.… Read the rest
Sports
Swim team advances 9 to regional meetBresnahan breaks school record
by Mark K. Campbell
A slew of Azle swimmers earned regional berths after stellar district efforts – including one that set a new AHS mark.
The record that fell was the girls 50-yard freestyle. It’s now owned by Taylor Bresnahan, a sophomore, who finished in 27.51 seconds.
She placed third in the 100 freestyle and was joined by fellow tenth grader Brian Hasler who took second in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.… Read the rest
Azle vies in Vernon
Short-handed girls still finish third on mats
by Mark K. Campbell
Despite being short a pair of Lady Hornets, the AHS girls wrestling team performed well enough to finish third in a Vernon tournament.
The dynamic duo of Hali Davis (128 pounds) and Lauren Dale (148) once again earned gold medals.
Trinti Smith (102) and Alexis Hanna (110) were silver medalists.
Elizabeth Hubbard (138) rounded out the AHS scoring with a fourth place finish.
Coach Monica Allen said, “They did really well with only five weights. We were missing both our 165 and 185 due to injury.”
The boys were also limited in numbers, coach Chris Allen said.… Read the rest
Hoops ladies get late victoryby Mark K. Campbell
To remain in the district basketball race, Lady Hornet coach Mitzi Marquart impressed on her squad the importance of defeating Chisholm Trail in Saginaw Jan. 20.
Azle (2-5 in district) did just that, beating the hosts 33-30
“Our ladies fought hard for this win from the jump ball to the last buzzer,” the coach said.
Savannah Johnson paced AHS with a double-double – 14 points and 10 rebounds. Breeona Cannon netted 9 points; she grabbed 7 rebounds.… Read the rest
Movie Man
Split’s fun – and it has a whammy trick ending
