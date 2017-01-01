Front Page News
Fundraiser benefits AISD to tune of $91,000BY CHRISTINA DERR
The Azle Education Foundation (AEF) brought in over $91,000 at its annual Red Solo Cup fundraiser.
The event – held at the The Orchard the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 – included a live auction which raised $36,000.
Bidders competed for seven packages including the use of the Hornet Field skybox and reserved parking for the 2017 football season and two custom, hand-crafted, stained-glass panels of the Azle mascot Buzzy.… Read the rest
Candidates filing slowly but surely for local offices
Reno mayor challenged
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Candidates for local offices are slowly trickling in for area council and school board races.
Most local cities, schools, and other political subdivisions will hold elections May 6, and those who wish to run for office may file an application for a place on the ballot through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Anyone seeking to file as a write-in candidate may do so until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Early voting ahead of Election Day will take place from Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
If there are no contested races in a political subdivision, the entity can cancel its election, thereby saving taxpayers the cost of an unnecessary election.… Read the rest
Almost finishedRoadwork nearing completion
A stretch of Hwy. 199 service road – closed since its collapse last April – will open soon.
State Representaitve Charlie Geren said Texas Department of Transportation officials notified him that the section in the 1600 block of Southeast Parkway should be open in early February – one lane, at least.… Read the rest
Sports
Hoops Hornets beat visiting Aledo, 55-52The basketball Hornets won a thriller at home over Aledo in district action, 55-52.
Ahead by a single point, 53-52 with 7.3 seconds left, Dylan Flynn grabbed an essential rebound, his only board of the evening.
AHS coach James Crafton immediately called a time out. At the inbound, Azle’s Zack Kent was fouled. He calmly hit both free throws to up the Hornets’ advantage to 55-52.
A final Aledo shot was short, and AHS had a home victory.… Read the rest
Wrestlers dominate Saginaw
With the district wrestling tournament on the horizon – Feb. 8-9 – Azle coaches Chris and Monica Allen took their charges to Saginaw and both AHS varsities won easily.
The Lady Hornets were victorious 38-18.
Azle’s girls won every match where a Lady Hornet was entered; Saginaw’s points came via weight class forfeits where AHS had no athlete.
Especially standing out was Jewel Lively who was “impressive at 165 working for a quick pin,” Chris Allen recalled.
The boys cruised to a 60-17 win.
Allen said, “Some of the young kids had great matches that we needed; others had leads but lost late in the match.… Read the rest
First Pitch Saturday Feb. 4
You can get a look at the 2017 baseball and softball squads at Jim Bob Nation’s Field of Dreams Saturday, Feb. 4.
Vendors will be at the facility from 9-11 a.m.
The Lady Hornets will scrimmage Decatur at 9 and Brock at 11.
The baseball Hornets will conduct an intrasquad scrimmage from 9:30-11.
Old Hornets return for the annual alumni game from 11:30-1. Before that game, on Friday, Feb. 3 from 7-9:30 p.m., former AHS baseball players will gather for a social at Mark Dean’s Barbecue to remember the good old days and participate in a silent auction.
First Pitch Saturday ends with intrasquad baseball games beginning at 1:15.… Read the rest
Movie Man
Gold is more alright, alright than some think
