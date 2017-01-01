News and Photos

Hoover arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements for Keith Hoover of Azle have been announced.

Visitation will be at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Rd. in Fort Worth, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Service will be at Ash Creek Baptist Church, 300 S. Stewart St. in Azle, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, with interment immediately following at Ash Creek Cemetery located behind Ash Creek Baptist Church.… Read the rest

Reno mayor cleared; Basham, Hunter censured

Councilmen insist they won’t back down; actions taken while they were absent

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
The mayor of Reno is once again in the clear, while two council members – John Basham and Mayor Pro Tem Eric Hunter – were censured during the regular monthly meeting of the Reno city council Monday, Dec. 26.
Following a lengthy executive session – almost two hours – to discuss the results of an investigation into whether Mayor Lynda Stokes misused her city credit card, three items regarding council member John Basham, and the status of Police Chief Hank Pope, council reconvened in open session.… Read the rest

Dec. 24 incidents keep officials busy

Dec. 24 incidents keep officials busy

Officials work the scene of a fatal accident at FM 730 North, Knob Hill Road, and Portwood Road. At about the same time, the Parker County Special Operations Group brought an incident south of town where a man threatened to harm himself to an injury-free conclusion. Both events tied up holiday traffic in the area. Photo by Carla Noah Stutsman

A fatal bike accident and a suicidal man on Christmas Eve 

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
A pair of incidents on Christmas Eve kept local and county emergency officials busy.
Michael Waldrop, 50, believed to be from the Azle area, was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a van.… Read the rest

Looking back: Year in Review, Part I

Looking back: Year in Review, Part I

In January, Mark Phelps Andrews was charged with killing his wife Doris at their home on Dunaway Lane. His trial is set for this Jan. 30 in Fort Worth. Photo by Carla Noah Stutsman

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
Worldwide, many have lamented that 2016 has not been the best of years.
Around here, we’ve had our sad times, too – but plenty of good happened in our burg, too.

January
Azle’s retiring longtime city manager was honored with Craig Lemin Day Jan. 4. He began his career in Azle as a police lieutenant.
A woman who had dumped a nursing dog’s body – and its 10 pups – in Parker County was given 60 days in the county jail.… Read the rest

Speed limit lowered at site of deadly wreck

Speed limit lowered at site of deadly wreck

Where 2 from Azle were killed on a stretch of U.S. 290

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
It may seem like a small step, but the deaths of Keith Hoover and Don Corley of Azle, and two Fredericksburg-area teens are already making a difference around the town where a single, tragic accident claimed their lives Dec. 3.
Lisa Snapp, who heads the Highway 290 East Action Alliance in Fredericksburg, reported Monday that the Texas Department of Public Safety will lower the speed limit on U.S. 290 between that town and Stonewall from 70 mph to 60 mph.
The change must be formalized at the next monthly meeting of the Texas Transportation Commission, but is expected to take place near the end of January 2017.… Read the rest

These were the top 10 sports stories of 2016

These were the top 10 sports stories of 2016

 

by Mark K. Campbell
Every year, there are thrills and heartbreak in local sports.
New coaches arrived at Azle High School in baseball, volleyball, and boys basketball – and one of AHS’ all-time top athletes, Derek Dorris, came back to coach.
The swim and track teams sent athletes to regional.
Austen Malone was the North Texas High School Rodeo Association bull riding champion.
Two Azle Youth Association teams won Super Bowls.
Several athletes signed scholarships to keep competing at the collegiate level.
Those were great achievements.
What follows are the 10 most memorable moments from 2016:

10. Boys soccer reaches the postseason.Read the rest

Hornets 3rd in elite tourney

Hornets 3rd in elite tourney

Hornet Haygen Holbrooks (top) clamps down on a visiting Porcupine during Azle’s district duals victory over Springtown Dec. 13. Afterward, the boys team competed in Oklahoma, finishing third. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

by Mark K. Campbell
The Azle wrestling teams continued to dominate locally then the boys headed north for a prestigious tournament.
At the AHS gym Dec. 13 in a district duals event against Birdville and Springtown, Azle’s boys and girls squads had little trouble earning victories.
The boys demolished Birdville 72-6 and drubbed the Porcupines 62-18.
On the girls side, the Lady Hornets had no trouble with the Lady Hawks, winning 36-6.… Read the rest

I Want It That Way

I Want It That Way

Azle’s Harli Wilbanks, a sophomore, scored six points against Chisholm Trail. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

Lady Hornet Breeona Cannon (23) keeps tabs on a foe. Azle lost its first two district games. AHS plays in a Castleberry holiday tourney Dec. 28. Photo by Mark K. Campbell

by Mark K. Campbell
Scoring woes have hampered Azle (5-10, 0-2) in recent outings – including the first two 6-5A games.
The Lady Hornets opened district at Boswell and fell behind early en route to an 86-23 loss.
AHS’ Savannah Johnson’s 6 points was high for Azle.
Breeona Cannon added 5 and Autumn Johnson and Marie Parkison scored 4 points apiece.… Read the rest

Continue Reading

Passengers is a sci-fi/rom-com trip worth taking

Passengers is a sci-fi/rom-com trip worth taking



