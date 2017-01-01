Front Page News
Follow the money
Taxpayer funds in Reno moving through various accounts
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Taxpaying citizens of Reno will soon begin repaying $200,000 – plus interest – borrowed to construct and repair roads and streets.
More than half of the net proceeds from those limited tax notes, however, have been transferred to the city’s general fund in recent months, where it was used to fund payroll and other general operating expenses of the city, according to city documents.
Discussion at the Aug. 15, 2016 city council meeting at which the council authorized issuance of the tax notes provided an early tip-off to the eventual use of proceeds to keep the city running until ad valorem tax revenue began filtering in during December.… Read the rest
Texas passes out ISD grades
‘Work in progress’ method not popular
BY CHRISTINA DERR
For many years, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has issued school districts and individual campus one of two distinctions: “met standard” or “needs improvement.”
In 2015 the Texas Legislature voted to reconfigure the methods for the state’s accountability rating system for public schools.
Beginning in 2018, schools will receive an A-F letter grade. Though the program is not official until next year, the law required grades using a “work in progress” rubric to be issued for every public school and school district in Texas Friday, Jan. 6.
That decision did not come without pushback from administrators and school boards statewide.… Read the rest
Seals shines in football all-star gameHornet QB leads winning squad in San Antonio
BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
Ken Seals, a freshman quarterback who led the football Hornets during most of the 2016 season, directed another squad – of elite ninth graders – at an all-star game in San Antonio.
At the Freshman Army All-American Bowl Jan. 7, Seals started for the Blue team.
He switched out at QB with a top Division I prospect from Hawaii, Sol-Jay Maiava.… Read the rest
Boat, grass fires keep FDs busy at holidays
Two men burned New Year’s Eve on Eagle Mountain Lake
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Fires of all kinds kept area firefighters busy through the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
A boat fire – complete with explosion – sent one man to Parkland Hospital in Dallas via CareFlite air ambulance with burns to his arms and head on Dec. 31.
According to Chad Lorance, spokesperson for Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD), the incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. near Eagle Mountain Marina.
Sports
Azle wrestlers strong in biggest Texas tourneyGirls 6th, boys 7th, both tops in 5A
by Mark K. Campbell
A trio of Lady Hornets made some noise in a prestigious wrestling tournament at the site of the state event next month.
At Cy-Fair ISD’s Berry Center, coach Monica Allen took Azle’s top athletes to the biggest tournament in Texas.
There, three girls placed; two were golden.
Taking titles were Lauren Dale and Hali Davis.
Lady Hornet Alexis Hanna earned a bronze.
The girls team finished sixth out of 74 squads at the elite tournament.… Read the rest
Stewart MMA bout Jan. 13
Former Lady Hornet wrestler Montana Stewart will continue her MMA career Jan. 13.
She fights fellow strawweight Cynthia Calvillo at the Bomb Factory in Dallas; bouts begin at 6 p.m.
The event will be broadcast live on AXS TV.
Stewart, 21, is listed 5-7, 115 pounds. She fights for the Legacy Fighting Alliance.
Her record is 6-3. She is coming off a loss last October that ended a six-match winning streak.
Stewart’s opponent is 2-0. The fight is the third one on the card.… Read the rest
Movie Man
High hype, yes, but La La Land has its moments
