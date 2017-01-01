Front Page News
Boat, grass fires keep FDs busy at holidays
Two men burned New Year’s Eve on Eagle Mountain Lake
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Fires of all kinds kept area firefighters busy through the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
A boat fire – complete with explosion – sent one man to Parkland Hospital in Dallas via CareFlite air ambulance with burns to his arms and head on Dec. 31.
According to Chad Lorance, spokesperson for Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD), the incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. near Eagle Mountain Marina.
Reno city council delays answering email request
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
In addition to censuring two members who were not present and giving the mayor her city credit card back at a Dec. 26 meeting, four members of the Reno city council also discussed what to do about a request for city-related emails from the mayor’s and city administrator’s personal accounts.
The request was made by council member John Basham – who, along with Mayor Pro Tem Eric Hunter, was censured by the other four – more than two months ago.
Mayor Lynda Stokes admitted the item should have been on the November agenda, but was missed.
"I have no problem whatsoever turning over my official emails, and neither does Mr.
Year in review: Part II of what happened in 2016
BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
Here’s what happened during the second half of 2016:
July
A private plane buzzed boaters and revelers on Eagle Mountain Lake on July Fourth. At least three times, the pilot dive-bombed a boat.
Scores of concerned citizens joined in support and prayer for local emergency personnel after five Dallas police officers were killed by a sniper July 7.
A sudden storm on July 9 brought 50 mph wind gusts upon boaters on Eagle Mountain Lake, damaging 10 boats; a case of near-drowning was also reported.
Randy Cobb took over as the principal of Azle High School. Gina Lee became Azle Elementary School's principal.
Sports
Girls take trophy in Castleberryby Mark K. Campbell
The Lady Hornets rebounded from a district loss to Aledo Dec. 20 to take the consolation trophy at the annual Castleberry holiday tournament.
At Aledo, Azle (7-12, 0-3) fell 52-36.
Naudia Smith paced the AHS girls with 13 points.
Bailey Natusch added 8 and Savannah Johnson scored 7 points.
The tournament in River Oaks – that the Lady Hornets had won two years in a row – began with a 42-29 loss to Everman.
AHS loses District 6-5A opener at Aledo
On a shot with just 4 seconds left
BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
District play opened back on Dec. 20, and the Hornets were in great shape to begin 6-5A with a victory.
But a last-second basket – well, four seconds were left – allowed host Aledo to eke out a 37-36 win over Azle (5-13, 0-1).
Dylan Flynn scored 12 points to pace AHS; he also grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds.
Trevor Cameron added 10 points and grabbed 5 boards.
Dylan Gibson netted 6 points with 4 rebounds.
On Dec. 28, the Hornets headed to Castleberry for a holiday tournament.
AHS opened with a 56-38 thumping of Fort Worth North Side, allowing Azle coach James Crafton to play a bevy of athletes.
Movie Man
Sing takes a while but belts out a fine finale
