Front Page News
Hail to the chief!
Azleites Ivey, Roberson to attend Inauguration Day in D.C.
BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Millions of Americans will be glued to screens of all sizes Jan. 20 to watch the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States.
Azle will be well-represented in Washington, D.C. that day.
Ray Ivey, president of Azle’s Municipal Development District and former director of administration of the Azle Independent School District, has been invited to participate in the Inaugural Parade.
An Army veteran – he served as an aviation maintenance officer as well as Test and Experimentation Command Chief of Staff – who flew helicopters in Vietnam, Ivey was invited by his old friend and former trainer Jerry Seago to participate in the parade with members of the North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association.
Cheer teams 2nd at stateBY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
Azle Cheer and Hornet Muscle didn’t repeat its state championship at the 2017 UIL Spirit State Championships.
Instead, the group from Azle High School brought home the silver medal.
The Hornet cheer squad earned the state championship last year in the inaugural UIL Spirit event.
The Hornet cheer squad earned the state championship last year in the inaugural UIL Spirit event.

This time around, 6A Lewisville High School edged the Hornets by 2.1 points in final competition in the 5A-6A Large Coed division of the UIL Spirit State Championships, which took place at the Fort Worth Convention Center Jan.
Sports
Hornets crowned state duals championsFirst title for boys
by Mark K. Campbell
The Azle boys had finished as high as third in Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association state duals tourney.
This time, the Hornets were not to be denied and won the 5A state title in Bryan.
Azle dominated the tournament for the most part.
In pool competitions, AHS trounced Highland Park 61-20, drubbed Mission Pioneer 68-10, then took down Georgetown 48-28.
That propelled the Hornets to the semifinals where Azle had its closest match; still, AHS won over Frisco Liberty 40-26.
Ladies soccer tourney victorsby Mark K. Campbell
The Lady Hornet soccer squad survived some weird weather and four foes to win the Springtown tournament.
Azle (5-0) was coming off a 2-0 skunking of Fort Worth Western Hills in the season opener.
Gabby Brentz scored her first varsity goal in Fort Worth and Kara Moore added the other one.
Jenna Okubo and Taylor Forsythe got assists.
Helping keeper Heather Randall record her first-ever shutout were Maddisen Pierce, Jessica Pierce, Marisah Mata, and Kailey Massey.
Hoops Hornets fall in district
Despite the week being “tough,” coach James Crafton said his hoops Hornets have not waned in effort.
Azle (1-4 in 6-5A) lost at Brewer and Northwest in recent district clashes.
At White Settlement Jan. 10, the Bears stopped AHS 68-34.
CJ Overstreet and Trevor Cameron led Hornet scorers with 8 points each.
Max Miller blocked 4 shots and Dylan Gibson rebounded 7 balls.
At home against Northwest, the second place in district Texans impressed, winning 89-34.
Payton Vaughn’s 9 points was tops for Azle. Cameron scored 8 (and had 9 boards) and Miller netted 7 points.
While the week was difficult, coach Crafton said, "On the bright side, the kids kept fighting and will learn from their mistakes and look to improve."
Movie Man
It’s gangsters vs one another and the KKK
|
