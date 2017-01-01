Councilmen insist they won’t back down; actions taken while they were absent

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

The mayor of Reno is once again in the clear, while two council members – John Basham and Mayor Pro Tem Eric Hunter – were censured during the regular monthly meeting of the Reno city council Monday, Dec. 26.

Following a lengthy executive session – almost two hours – to discuss the results of an investigation into whether Mayor Lynda Stokes misused her city credit card, three items regarding council member John Basham, and the status of Police Chief Hank Pope, council reconvened in open session.… Read the rest

