District play begins Friday

Boswell Take the Lake rivalry game opens 6-5A

With the exception of two teams, Azle’s fellow district mates did not exactly light up the non-district W column – and that’s good news for the Hornets.“Except for Aledo and Northwest, there are not a lot of quality wins in our district,” AHS head coach Devon Dorris said.While both the Bearcats and Texans are off to 3-0 starts, only Saginaw Chisholm Trail at 2-1 is above .500 – and the Rangers faced especially weak foes. Boswell – Azle’s opening 6-5A foe – sits at 1-2 with Brewer and new school Northwest Eaton.The Hornets and Saginaw are 0-3.But those records mean nothing now that district has arrived.“I really believe that we will be in the mix to be a playoff team,” Dorris said. “We could easily be 2-1.”The coach said he used the off week to get back to basics.“We focused on bettering ourselves,” Dorris said. “In the off week, we cleaned up a lot on offense and defense, putting in new wrinkles.”One big concern is defensively, the coach said.“We must get better on third downs,” Dorris said. “We want to get the other offense into ‘third and manageable.’”A victory over Boswell would go a long way into invigorating the 2016 Hornets.“We’ve got to compete and get some confidence,” Dorris said.He recalled that Azle gave the Pioneers Boswell’s only loss in the regular season last year and that in 2014, Bos put the only district defeat on the Hornets.“It’s a rivalry game and that means anything can happen,” Dorris said.Boswell comes in with a season opening loss to Frisco Centennial 26-23 and a 35-13 thumping from Birdville two weeks ago.In between, the Pioneers bested Fort Worth Dunbar 39-7.A real question for Bos is at quarterback where rumors say BHS is having some issues, Dorris said.“But we don’t know what we’ll get until the game,” he said. “We’ve both had an extra week to prepare.”Boswell rushes out of the spread formation, “much like Texas. They are more run-oriented out of the spread.”Azle plays three of its first four 6-5A games on the road, a real test.After Boswell, Azle will host Chisholm Trail before venturing to powerful Aledo and then Saginaw.But, the battle for a playoff berth begins with the crucial Take the Lake clash.“We’ve got to get some wins,” Dorris said.That can start Friday night in Saginaw.





