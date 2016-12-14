William “Bill” F. Parr 1942 – 2016

William “Bill” F. Parr, 74, Vietnam veteran and retired Air Force SMSGT, of Waco, passed away Dec. 5, 2016. Services were held Dec. 9, 2016 at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco, and burial was Dec. 10 at Azleland Cemetery.

Bill was born June 6, 1942 in Butte, Montana to William and Kathleen Parr. He attended public schools in Dillon, Montana and graduated from Beaverhead County High School. In 1961, Bill joined the Air Force and served 26 years, he spent six of those years overseas in England and Thailand. His service spanned three continents and five states.

Upon retirement from the Air Force, Bill worked for DynCorp in Spokane, Washington and later moved to Waco to work for Chrysler Technology Airborne Systems until his second retirement in 2007.

Bill was a cowboy at heart. In his earlier days, he enjoyed participating in local rodeos. He was a skilled craftsman and mechanic and he loved hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and the great outdoors.

His daughter Karen Parr precedes him.

He is survived by his life partner, Marie Olander of Waco, and three of his four children, Steven Parr of Lakeside, Texas, Amanda Smith (Cole Smith) of Denton, Texas, Anthony Parr (Michelle Bailey) of Crowley, Texas, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margie Wogamon of Butte, MT, nephew Tim Wogamon (Renae Wogamon) of Columbus, MT and the mother of his children, Theresa Parr of Lakeside, TX as well as many other extended family members in England, Montana and Washington State.

Dec. 14, 2016 Edition

