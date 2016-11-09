Ruth Carlisle Bunch 1923 – 2016

Ruth Carlisle Bunch, 93, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Union Cemetery, Gustine, under the direction of White’s Azle Funeral Home.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at White’s Funeral Home.

Ruth was born Aug. 21, 1923 in Hamilton County to Robert Edward and Bettie Ann Essary Perkins.

She was preceded in death by four great-grandsons, Blake Don Erwin, and Zachary Downs of Saginaw and Devin and Dylan Carlisle of Olympia, Washington.

Survivors include daughter, Barbara Carlisle Duncan of Azle; son, Wayne Carlisle and wife, Joann of White Settlement; six grandchildren and their spouses; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; several extended family members, neighbors, and friends.

