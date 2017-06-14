Raymond O’Shea Wells 1956 – 2017

Raymond O’Shea Wells, 61, of Parker County, Texas went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Mineral Wells.

Memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at The Church at Azle, 1801 S. Stewart St., Azle.

Raymond was born May 4, 1956 in Waynesboro, Mississippi to James E. Sr. and Mary Lee Wells. Since 1959, Raymond was raised by his foster parents JT and Ola English in Azle. Raymond served the citizens of Tarrant, Parker and Palo Pinto counties as a Master Firefighter and Fire Investigator, his countless volunteer hours since the age of 18 was his passion, his fire brothers and sisters were his family along with the Knights of Pythias.

Rest easy brother, we’ll take it from here. We will never forget you and your service to our communities.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, and foster parents; brother, James Edward Wells Jr.; sisters, Mary Nell Strong and Connie Lee Wells.

Survivors include his sister, Lou Karaisaridis of Ellisville, Mississippi; nephews, David, Paul and George; and his large fire department family and friends.

The Azle News,

June 14, 2017 Edition

Category: Obituaries