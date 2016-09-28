Jonathan Michael O’Brien 1990 – 2016

Jonathan Michael O’Brien, 25, a loving son, brother, grandson and uncle passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday in Alexander’s Midway Chapel in Springtown.

Jonathan was born Dec. 12, 1990 in Dallas to Terry O’Brien and Deborah Kirkland.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Donna Kirkland and Bennie and Jean O’Brien.

Survivors include mama, Debi Kirkland; daddy, Terry O’Brien; siblings, Ben O’Brien and wife, Brittany, Anthony Ramires, Amber O’Brien, Terry O’Brien, and Jacob O’Brien; grandmother, Sylvia Kirkland; fiancé, Tara Lockhart and their son, Luke; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Alexander Midway Funeral Home, Springtown, 817-677-2634.

The Azle News,

Sept. 28, 2016 Edition

