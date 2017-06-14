Brandon Jay Martin 1995 – 2017

Brandon Jay Martin, 21, of Azle, Texas went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Brandon was born on Oct. 25, 1995 in Fort Worth, Texas. Brandon grew up primarily in Saginaw. Brandon was very active as a youth. He was a charming individual who never met a stranger. It was this personality and free spirit that attracted people to him.

Brandon enjoyed many social activities and made any room come to life. People enjoyed being around him as he enjoyed making others laugh and have a good time. Brandon loved his family and the time they spent with each other.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Glenn Martin.

Brandon is survived by his mother and step-father, Lisa and Robert Allen, Sr.; his sisters Samantha Martinez, Courtney Neighbors, Marissa Neighbors, Kylee Neighbors; his uncles, Jason and wife Ebony, Brent Terrell; his aunt, Beth Pruscell and husband Jeff; his cousins, Lyric, Jason, Jr., Journey, Jeremiah, Brandi, and husband Clint, Ray-lee and Colton; his grandparents, Ruby and Wayne Terrell along with many other loving family and friends.

June 14, 2017 Edition

