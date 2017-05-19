Water main break affects TImberlake Estates

Residents in the Timberlake Estates area are without water this morning, Friday, May 19, as city crews work to repair a water main.

Water will be shut off for about three hours – from 9 a.m. until around noon – on Driftwood Court, Lamplighter Court, Robinwood Lane, Lake Terrace Drive, Oak Hollow Court, and in the 300 and 400 blocks of Timberlake Drive.

Please check the city of Azle website at www.cityofazle.org for updates.









