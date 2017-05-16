Elderly Azle man reported missing

An elderly Azle man is missing and Fort Worth Police are asking the public for help locating him.

Larry Lee Norman, 86, of Azle, left Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth about 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15.

He never made it home and no one has seen or heard from him since he left the hospital, Fort Worth police said.

Norman is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He may be driving a white 2012 Kia Sorrento, an SUV, bearing Texas license plate DL1-R849.

Anyone with information about this missing person should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222 and reference report number FWPD#17-44846.









