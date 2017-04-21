Early voting begins Monday, April 24

April 21, 2017

Early voting for several local elections begins Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2.
Although the cities of Azle, Pelican Bay, and Sanctuary canceled their elections because they had no contested races, the Azle Independent School District, the town of Lakeside, and the city of Reno will elect representatives to various seats.



lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


Category: News

«