Don’t forget to spring forward Sunday, March 12

At 2 a.m. this Sunday, March 12 daylight savings time will begin.

The clocks will move ahead an hour and an hour of sleep will disappear, but sunlight will start to stick around longer in the evenings as a reminder that spring and summer are just around a corner.

Spring is set to officially begin in just 10 days, on Monday, March 20.

The hour of lost sleep will be regained in November when daylight savings time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.









