Sheriff’s office seeks help to ID robbery suspect

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking assistance in identifying and locating female suspects who committed aggravated robbery against a 17-year-old male on Christmas Eve.

The incident started when the victim posted a hoverboard for sale on the website “Offer Up,” according to Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

The suspect responded to the ad by text message and agreed to meet the victim at a convenience store parking lot in the 12000 block of South FM 730 in Azle.

The female suspect arrived at the gas station around 8 p.m. in a gold four-door passenger car, possibly a Dodge Stratus late 1990s model.

There she met the victim and his brother and looked over the hoverboard.

The victim followed the suspect to her car to pay for the hoverboard.

Upon reaching the suspect’s car, a second female was in the passenger seat. That is when the suspect reached into the center console and pulled out a handgun, ordering the victim to pretend as if he had been paid and that nothing out of the ordinary had occurred.

“Act like he had the money and to walk away or she would shoot,” she reportedly said.

She threatened the victim a second time stating if he followed her, she would shoot him.

The suspect fled the parking lot heading north on FM 730. The suspect’s vehicle had a broken passenger window, covered with a tarp or plastic.

The suspect is described as being white or Latino, in her mid to late 20s, with a large tattoo on the right side of her neck, long brown hair in a ponytail/bun, weighing approximately 120 to 140 pounds, approximately 5’-5” tall, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and worn and cut jeans and black boots.

“It’s a shame that these suspects found it necessary to rob these young men on Christmas Eve,” Fowler said.

“We hope by distributing these photos that someone has the courage to come forward to do the right thing and report them.”

Those when any information about the crime are urged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.

Callers may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.