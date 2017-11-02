Pelican Bay officer involved in Halloween night shooting

A Pelican Bay Police officer is on administrative leave and a 22-year-old man remains in the Tarrant County Jail following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, Oct. 31.

According to a press release issued by the Pelican Bay Police Department, the incident took place at around 8:40 p.m. Halloween night.

“The incident started after a suspect fled from a traffic stop in his vehicle. After a short pursuit, the suspect jumped out of his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

“During the ensuing scuffle, the suspect attempted to attack the officer with a deadly weapon. The officer gave multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon, but the suspect failed to comply. After warning the suspect, the officer fired two shots, striking the suspect in the upper torso.

“The suspect was secured and immediate first aid was administered on the scene by officers of the Pelican Bay Police Department. The suspect was transported by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital,” the release states.

After he was treated at JPS for his injuries, the suspect was released to the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the release goes on to say.

“The suspect is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on felony charges of Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest, with additional charges possible after further investigation. Per standard policy the officer involved is on paid administrative leave for the investigation, which is being coordinated by the Texas Rangers,” the release said. The department declined to name the officer in light of the ongoing investigation.