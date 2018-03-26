Parker County District Clerk warns of phone scams

Scammers have recently been impersonating court personnel in an attempt to obtain personal information, according to Parker County District Clerk Sharena Gilliland.

Gilliland is warning the public about a phone scam being perpetrated by persons claiming they are trying to deliver divorce papers and need an address.

They also mention an attorney’s name or office. The caller ID lists a number from the District Clerk’s office, Gilliland said.

The Parker County District Clerk’s office does not call individuals asking for personal information.

Gilliland offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of this type of phone scam: