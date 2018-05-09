Here come camps

Summer’s near-arrival also heralds the beginning of sports camp season.

AHS will host a series of camps in multiple events.

Young campers can learn and improve in soccer, tennis, baseball, running, basketball, wrestling, softball, pole vaulting, volleyball, and football.

In addition, the Performance Course, which is not affiliated with AISD coaches, runs four days a week.

Information on all camps – which begin June 4 with soccer – can be found online at the school distinct’s website.

Visit www.azleisd.net and click on Azle High School in “Select a School.”

Then hit “Athletics” and select “Summer Camps” on the waterfall list on the left-hand side of the page.