Area Easter egg hunts begin this Wednesday

With Easter just a week away, here’s a look at the events scheduled throughout the week:

Wednesday, March 28:

The Church at Azle: More than 25,000 eggs will fall from the sky Wednesday evening during four separate helicopter drops. The first, at 6 p.m. will be for children under the age of four. The second, 10 minutes later, will be for kids in kindergarten, first, and second grade. At 6:20, third- and fourth-grade students will get their chance, and finally, it will be time for the last group, kids in fifth and sixth grades, to catch some eggs at 6:30. The Church at Azle is located at 1801 South Stewart St. in Azle. Other activities include bounce houses, obstacle course, and food. Everything gets started at 5 p.m.

City of Reno: The city of Reno will be hosting a joint Easter event with Walnut Creek Baptist Church, Solid Rock Bible Church, and the Briar-Reno Volunteer Fire Department – the 2018 Community Easter Egg Hunt. It will be held Wednesday, March 28 from 6-8 p.m. The hunt will begin at 7 p.m. at Walnut Creek Baptist Church. Children will hunt for eggs in similarly aged groups. There will also be a petting zoo, bounce house, slide, cookie decorating, hot dogs, BBQ, light snacks, and beverages.

Saturday, March 31

Ash Creek Baptist Church: The church will host its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at located at 300 S. Stewart St. in Azle. Prizes, refreshments, and pictures with Willow the Bunny are all on tap in addition to the hunt itself.

Egg-Stravaganza: Azle First Assembly of God Church will host its annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza Saturday, March 31 at Azle’s Central Park featuring more than 20,000 eggs beginning at 10:30 a.m. The gathering also includes free hot dogs and bottled water.