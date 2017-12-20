Wrestlers strong in S’town, Oklahoma

Coach lauds veteran, rookie efforts in outings
By Mark K. Campbell
As usual for this time of year, the Azle wrestling team was busy – and successful.
At a tri-dual in the Springtown High School gym Dec. 12, both girls and boys squads won.
The Lady Hornets blanked Birdville 30-0 and topped Saginaw 33-12.
Veterans Alexis Hanna and Elizabeth Hubbard carded first period pins.
And, coaches noted, the “Fab Freshmen” – Maddie Rezebak and Jasmine Howard – were “awesome” as well.
