Wrestlers strong in S’town, Oklahoma

Azle wrestlers who competed in the Southern Oklahoma Invitational tournament in Duncan: (left side, left to right) Alec Flores, Adam Arrendondo, Ty Parker, Austin Arrendondo; Lawson Nagel, Brady Campbell, Conner Powell, Reese Rodda; (right side bottom, l-r) Jagger Chadek, Shawn Joseph, Cody Donnell; (right side back) Gaven Buchanan, Jason Lund, Brady Heid, Tucker Tamjidi.
Coach lauds veteran, rookie efforts in outings

By Mark K. Campbell
As usual for this time of year, the Azle wrestling team was busy – and successful.
At a tri-dual in the Springtown High School gym Dec. 12, both girls and boys squads won.
The Lady Hornets blanked Birdville 30-0 and topped Saginaw 33-12.
Veterans Alexis Hanna and Elizabeth Hubbard carded first period pins.
And, coaches noted, the “Fab Freshmen” – Maddie Rezebak and Jasmine Howard – were “awesome” as well.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR