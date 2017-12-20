Wrestlers strong in S’town, Oklahoma

Coach lauds veteran, rookie efforts in outings

By Mark K. Campbell

As usual for this time of year, the Azle wrestling team was busy – and successful.

At a tri-dual in the Springtown High School gym Dec. 12, both girls and boys squads won.

The Lady Hornets blanked Birdville 30-0 and topped Saginaw 33-12.

Veterans Alexis Hanna and Elizabeth Hubbard carded first period pins.

And, coaches noted, the “Fab Freshmen” – Maddie Rezebak and Jasmine Howard – were “awesome” as well.







