UIL sets dates for next school year’s sports

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL
markcampbell@azlenews.net
The University Interscholastic League has set tentative dates and game/tournament limits for the 2018-19 school year.
Eight is a magic number for many sports.
That’s the maximum number of meets for cross country in the fall and track and field in the spring.
Golfers – boys and girls – can only play in eight tournaments.
Swimmers can compete in just eight meets.
Wrestlers are limited to eight tourneys.
Tennis – team in the fall and individual in the spring – can not exceed eight tournaments.
Football remains limited to 10 games in the regular season.
|
The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.