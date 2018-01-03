State-ranked Aledo topples Azle at home

Twin sisters Autumn (22) and Savannah (31) Johnson did plenty of damage for Azle in recent outings. The seniors combined for 20 points in a home clash with state-ranked district rival Aledo. The seniors and the rest of the Lady Hornets play at Eaton Jan. 5. Photos by Mark K. Campbell

Lady Hornets win at holiday tournament

by Mark K. Campbell

The final district game before the Christmas Break was a tough one for the Lady Hornet hoops squad.







