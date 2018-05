BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

markcampbell@azlenews.net

The Lady Hornets knew they had a chore before them in the Area round of the postseason.

Azle (21-12) was facing Colleyville Heritage, a team that went unbeaten in its district.

AHS coach Tracy Tadlock had wanted a three-game series; that worked for the Lady Hornets in a 2-1 bi-district series win over Sherman.