AHS boys hosting tourney this weekend

by Mark K. Campbell

The calendar has turned and that means it’s time for high school soccer.

Despite the freezing start to 2018, Azle squads will hit the pitches.

The boys begin play by hosting a tournament Jan. 4-6.

The Hornet varsity will tangle with teams from Canyon, Denton, Northwest Eaton, Lake Worth, Northwest, and Weatherford.