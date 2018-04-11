Six ladies on top squad

In soccer All-District

Six Lady Hornets who were essential to Azle getting back to the soccer postseason were lauded by district coaches.

Leading the way was a quartet of First Team picks.

Earning top honors were Marisah Mata, Taylor Forsythe, Kara Moore, and Journie Long.

Landing on the Second Team were Azle keeper Daisy Taberez and Kailey Massey.

Coach Tim Lyons, in his first year, said the players were key in the rebuilding of the sport at AHS. Now: “We look forward to progressing and growing our program,” he said.







