Season ends at Northwest in win-or-die contest

The Hornet defense did a solid job of holding the Texan running game in check. Brandon Martinez (5) latches on to a Northwest ball carrier. Shawn Joseph (42) is about to get some help from Josue Juantos to stuff another Texan runner. Photos by Mark K. Campbell

Hornets fall behind early and can’t slow prolific Texan offense

by Mark K. Campbell

Going into the 2017 regular season finale at Northwest, no fewer than six playoff possibilities loomed that could have affected Azle (4-6, 3-4).

One thing was certain, a Hornet victory would give AHS a huge leg up on the final 6-5A postseason berth.

