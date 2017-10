Azle squads 1st or 2nd in all divisions

By Mark K. Campbell

Competing in a less-than-packed cross country meet didn’t change things for Azle High School’s squads.

They still dominated.

Both varsities finished second with the two JVs winning.

“We ran well,” coach Keith Boenisch said.

“A lot of PRs were set which is what we want as we near district.”