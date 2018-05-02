Playoff-bound Hornets finish second in 6-5A

First round of postseason action starts Friday vs. Denison at Prosper HS

Azle High School’s baseball team is gearing up for the first round of the playoffs.

After sweeping their games against Northwest to end district play April 24 and 27 and locking up second place in 6-5A, the Hornets (21-5) finished the season with a 11-3 district record.

To start the postseason, they will play Denison at Prosper High School Friday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. to start the best-of-three bi-district series.







