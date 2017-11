Azle must beat Northwest…and root for Brewer versus Eaton

by Mark K. Campbell

It was a beautiful night for high school football Nov. 3.

A bitter rival arrived at Hornet Field with a playoff berth on the line on AHS Senior Night.

Those visitors – Brewer – scored a trio of early TDs, survived a blitz of Hornet second period points, and left with a 44-18 win and a postseason slot.