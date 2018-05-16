If It’s May in Texas, It Must Mean Football

Whether it’s junior high Hornets playing 7 on 7 ball at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium May 14 (top two photos) or high schoolers getting up before dawn to participate in head coach Devon Dorris’ spring drills every weekday, the springtime air is full of pigskins. With summer 7 on 7 looming in June and the annual youth football camp set for the end of July and early August, look for football to be around until things begin in earnest in late August when the regular season starts with Azle in a new district. Photos by Mark K. Campbell









