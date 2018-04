One more victory needed to lockup No. 2 finish in 6-5A

The Hornet baseball team is headed to the postseason after nailing down a pair of district wins. The team can lock up a second-place finish in District 6-5A with one more victory.

Azle (19-5, 9-3) defeated Brewer (3-9) first at home April 17 and then on the road April 20.