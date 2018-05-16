Hornet football slate set for autumn action | Azle to play two Thursday games

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

The 2018 Azle varsity football season is locked and loaded with the schedule settled, coach Devon Dorris noted.

Road trips will take the Hornets to Grapevine, Fort Worth, Crowley, and Saginaw twice.

The season opens on the road when Azle heads off to play Grapevine – but not in Grapevine…and not on a Friday.

The Mustangs and Hornets will square off at Dragon Stadium in Southlake Thursday, Aug. 30.







