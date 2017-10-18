Both AHS cross country teams advancing

Third place finishes propel AHS racers to Region I meet berths in Lubbock

By Mark K. Campbell

The weather was sunny and humid as the races began for spots in the Region I cross country meet.

To qualify, teams had to finish among the top three – and, going in, Azle coach Keith Boenisch said that five different squads would be vying for that trio of berths.

AHS’ varsities rose to the occasion; both took third and their seasons will continue Oct. 23 at Lubbock’s Mae Simmons Park.







