Both AHS cross country teams advancing

In the early morning sunshine of Friday, Oct. 13, the gun fired and the 6-5A varsity cross country girls took off in White Settlement’s Central Park. The top three teams to finish the three-mile route claimed berths at the Region I meet in Lubbock. Both Azle teams finished third and advanced. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Third place finishes propel AHS racers to Region I meet berths in Lubbock

By Mark K. Campbell
The weather was sunny and humid as the races began for spots in the Region I cross country meet.
To qualify, teams had to finish among the top three – and, going in, Azle coach Keith Boenisch said that five different squads would be vying for that trio of berths.
AHS’ varsities rose to the occasion; both took third and their seasons will continue Oct. 23 at Lubbock’s Mae Simmons Park.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR