Azle’s No. 1 fan has died

Glaze loved the Hornets

BY MARK K. CAMPBELL

If you ever went to an Azle ISD athletic event – especially football – you likely saw Dickie Glaze.

The longtime Hornet booster died of cancer and accolades poured in for him.

Current head football coach Devon Dorris said, “Dickie was one of a kind. I never saw him without an Azle Hornet hat on. When he was in good health, Dickie would watch every practice and bring an ice chest full of waters to offer the coaches after practice.

“I always stopped by and asked him what he thought of practice that day. Even when we didn’t have a good practice he always found a positive thing to say. I could always find him in the end zone during games manning the tunnel and spirit horn.

“Dickie truly bled green and was truly proud to be a Hornet.”

Former Athletic Director Scott Anderson agreed.

He said, “Dickie epitomized what a true fan is. He always supported us, win or lose. “He went above and beyond what was needed or asked of him. He helped us tremendously. ”

On Twitter, assistant coach Jason Vines said, “[Dickie] was a true friend and a selfless man and a true Hornet. He poured his heart and soul into Azle. I’m honored to call him my friend.”

