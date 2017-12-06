Azle wins on own mats

Girls, boys sweep

by Mark K. Campbell

Azle hosted a wrestling tri-dual and came away with victories over Frisco Wakeland and Argyle.

Coach Chris Allen said, “It was a good way to start things off at home.”

The girls defeated Wakeland 18-6 as defending state champion Lady Hornet Alexis Hanna won as did a pair of freshman girls, Madelyn Rezebek and Jasmine Howard.

Allen said the ninth graders turned in “great performances.”

The boys picked up steam as their contests with Wakeland went on, Allen recalled.

Azle won, 32-19.







