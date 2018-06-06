Azle High School golf team $17K richer

Azle golfer Robert Landers wrote this reminisce/appreciation about a man who has been instrumental in helping the Azle High School golf program.

I met Matt Ellison in 1995 at the Ojai Senior event.

He offered to put us up in a motel that week if I would play a round of golf with him on Sunday – and rent us a car to use that week.

I had very little contact with him until the tour qualifier in November 1995 in Palm Springs.

He came to the qualifier to watch how it went. I remember on the last two holes of the final round, he was walking with me down the fairway.

He asked me on 17 if I wanted to know how I was doing.

I said, “No.” I just wanted to play one shot at a time.







