Azle Christian falls in state title game

Game close all the way in Springtown

By Mark K. Campbell

Going in, Crusader coach Gary Rushing knew his squad was facing a challenge.

St. Paul, two-time reigning Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) champion, was again the foe for Azle Christian School (11-1).

ACS got behind early but always countered at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium Nov. 24.

When the gun sounded, St. Paul had made it three in a row with a 52-37 win.

But the Crusaders made the Lions battle for every point.

The game was close the entire way.







