Azle Christian falls in state title game

Cody Littrell gained 89 yards in the title tilt and scored a Crusader touchdown. Photo by Mark K. Campbell
Game close all the way in Springtown

By Mark K. Campbell
Going in, Crusader coach Gary Rushing knew his squad was facing a challenge.
St. Paul, two-time reigning Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) champion, was again the foe for Azle Christian School (11-1).
ACS got behind early but always countered at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium Nov. 24.
When the gun sounded, St. Paul had made it three in a row with a 52-37 win.
But the Crusaders made the Lions battle for every point.
The game was close the entire way.

