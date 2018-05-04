New AE rockin’ right along May 4, 2018 Construction is getting closer to completion at the new Azle Elementary campus. The new Rock School is one of two brand new AISD campuses set to open in August for the coming school year. The other is Walnut Creek Elementary. Photo by Carla Noah Stutsman Construction is getting closer to completion at the new Azle Elementary campus. The new Rock School is one of two brand new AISD campuses set to open in August for the coming school year. The other is Walnut Creek Elementary. Photo by Carla Noah Stutsman