Lady Hornets top Mansfield

After a loss in Weatherford, the Azle (3-6) Lady Hornet basketball squad rebounded to drill Mansfield.

AHS lost at the Lady Roo gym 52-39 despite leading at various times, including into the third quarter.

Bailey Natusch led with 11 points. Savannah Johnson scored 8 points and Regan Sawyer got 7. Autumn Johnson had 9 rebounds to go with 6 points.

At Mansfield Dec. 4, Azle took down the hosts 51-39.

Natusch poured in 18 points and also led with 6 rebounds.

Other scorers: S. Johnson (9), Brooke Phillips (7), and Maria Parkison (6).

Subvarsity – The JV and frosh lost to Weatherford and Mansfield.

The JV fell 43-33 and were led in scoring by Kylee Sifford with 10 points.

Mansfield beat the AHS JV 31-25. Cheyenne Grubbs’ 8 points paced Azle.

The 9th lost to Weatherford 42-29 as Kylie Freeman and Kalli Talmage each had 6 points.

In a 38-33 loss at Mansfield. Azle’s top scorer was Christina Krupu with 13.