Yanny vs. Laurel

I’m a Laurel, and you Yannies are insane.

For those of you who read that and have no idea what I am talking about, and therefore think that my latter accusation applies to me, allow me to explain.

There is post circulating on social media where what sounds like a computer-generated voice says a word. Some people hear it as Yanny, others, those of us whose ears work, hear it as Laurel.

The first time I discovered it my son and I heard it for the first time, and both of us, without a doubt heard Laurel.







