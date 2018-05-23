The Fort Worth preacher who shot and killed a man

This column first appeared March 30, 2000.

I remember an Azleite once telling me that her grandfather, who was a preacher at Ash Creek Baptist Church in the 1870s, kept a rifle in the pulpit for protection against raiding Comanches or Kiowas.

Frontier religion and a pistol-totin’ preacher might thus seem likely to go hand in hand.

Early 20th century preacher J. Frank Norris was accused of murder in Fort Worth and put on trial.

Getting shot at was not new to him because at age 15 he was shot and severely wounded by a cattle thief who was angered at Norris’ father. The two men were arguing, and young Norris apparently got in the way of the bullet.

Over three decades later it was Norris who would do the shooting in much publicized incident.







