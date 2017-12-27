Take a deep breath

Christmas 2017 is now Christmas past. What does your house look like at this very moment?

Every home is different.

Some are experiencing post-Christmas “hangover.” I’m not talking about those who had too much to drink. I’m referring to the approach of letting the celebration linger over a few days. New toys (for kids and grownups) are still strewn about among the other trappings of the Christmas celebrations. Decorations are still up. The last leftovers from the feast are being creatively repurposed at mealtimes. Out of town guests are slowly trickling out the door with “sad” goodbyes.







