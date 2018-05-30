Making sense of life: Part 5

Quick quiz:

Question 1: When you are not eating at home, what is the restaurant that you frequent the most?

Question 2: When you have time to choose, what is your favorite restaurant?

Question 3: What is the best meal you’ve ever eaten?

Question 4: Why did you answer question 3 the way you did?

I suspect the time it took you to answer the questions increased with each subsequent question. I also suspect that many reading this didn’t have an answer for questions 3 or 4.







