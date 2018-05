Hey, look at me!” “Watch this!”

If you’ve ever been a kid, you probably said it. (If you’ve never been a kid…)

If you’ve been a parent or grandparent (or teacher), I guarantee you’ve heard it.

But what’s the message behind the words? Yes, there is one. And it’s the message I want to remind us of in this fourth part of this series about making sense out of life.

This week’s focus: Don’t just look; really see.