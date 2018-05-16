Making sense of life: Part 3

What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other word would smell as sweet.” – William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

“A skunk by any other name still stinks.” – Anonymous

Obviously, both of those quotes have a much deeper meaning than simply a reference to smell, but the metaphor works because smell is a powerful force. It has been shown that smell is one of the greatest triggers of memory. A brief whiff can take you back to Granny’s kitchen, Aunt Nell’s garden, Granddaddy’s front seat, the high school locker room, and a zillion other places. (Yes, all my examples are real).







