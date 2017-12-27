Hey, look at me! Dressing up for the holidays

I am a child of the ‘70s.

Back in those splendid sartorial Seventies, we wore clothes that still must be referred to as “groovy.”

Much to the Bride’s dismay, I have always worn colorful attire which, admittedly, turns heads.

While some may claim that it’s a sad effort at trying to garner some attention – actually, lots of people say that, now that I think about it – that’s not the case.

The Bride knows I am not shy; if wearing something goofy/groovy makes others smile, then I have succeeded.







