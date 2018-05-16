Here’s how Samuel Clemens became Mark Twain

This column first appeared Dec. 23, 2010

Roy Morris, Jr. has written a new book called Lighting Out for the Territory: How Samuel Clemens Headed West and Became Mark Twain.

He convinces beyond a doubt that the West turned a former Mississippi River pilot named Samuel Clemens into humorist/writer Mark Twain.

During three consecutive half-centuries in America one humorist/comedian stood out in their own generation. For the latter 19th century, that was Mark Twain.







