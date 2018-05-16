Here’s how Samuel Clemens became Mark Twain

This column first appeared Dec. 23, 2010

Roy Morris, Jr. has written a new book called Lighting Out for the Territory: How Samuel Clemens Headed West and Became Mark Twain.
He convinces beyond a doubt that the West turned a former Mississippi River pilot named Samuel Clemens into humorist/writer Mark Twain.
During three consecutive half-centuries in America one humorist/comedian stood out in their own generation. For the latter 19th century, that was Mark Twain.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR