Gov. offers plan to prevent school shootings

Gov. Greg Abbott on May 30 joined state and local leaders in Dallas and San Marcos to unveil his School and Firearm Safety Action Plan.

The governor’s plan came 12 days after the Santa Fe High School shooting in which 10 people were killed and 10 people were injured. It contains 40 recommendations, including proposals that call for:

• Increasing law enforcement presence at schools;

• Strengthening existing campus security programs;

• Enhancing firearm safety;

• Requiring that gun owners report to law enforcement within 10 days if their firearms are lost or stolen;

• Providing mental health evaluations that identify students at risk of harming others, and much more.







