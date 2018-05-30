An adventurous artist’s cold ‘telegraph trip’

This column first appeared Feb. 22, 2007.

Recently, I wrote a column about Western Union not delivering telegrams anymore. When I ran across a sentence about the Western Union Telegraph Company’s unique activities in 1866, I perked up.
Can you imagine a time before telegraph – or telephone – communications connected the U.S. or the world?
Cyrus Field in 1854 acquired an exclusive right for 50 years to lay a cable holding ocean telegraphy from Newfoundland to Europe. Wealthy backers supposed him. He made four attempts in 1857-58, but they failed.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR