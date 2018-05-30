An adventurous artist’s cold ‘telegraph trip’

This column first appeared Feb. 22, 2007.

Recently, I wrote a column about Western Union not delivering telegrams anymore. When I ran across a sentence about the Western Union Telegraph Company’s unique activities in 1866, I perked up.

Can you imagine a time before telegraph – or telephone – communications connected the U.S. or the world?

Cyrus Field in 1854 acquired an exclusive right for 50 years to lay a cable holding ocean telegraphy from Newfoundland to Europe. Wealthy backers supposed him. He made four attempts in 1857-58, but they failed.







