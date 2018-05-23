Abbott: On high school shootings

Local, state and federal law enforcement on May 18 responded to a shooting that left 10 people dead and 10 others injured at Santa Fe High School near Galveston.

One of the school’s 1,400 students was taken into custody, authorities said.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags to half-staff until May 22 in memory of those who lost their lives in what he called “probably the worst disaster to strike this community.”

During a news conference at the high school, Abbott said he plans to work with members of the Texas Legislature and with educators, parents and students across Texas “on swift solutions to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again.”

He mentioned background checks and “strategies to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose an immediate danger to others.”

He also suggested more safety personnel and mental health intervention capabilities on school campuses.

“In the fog of the aftermath of a catastrophe like this, the answers are not always immediate, but the answers will come by us working together,” Abbott said.







