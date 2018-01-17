Walter Clayton Masters 1968 – 2018

Walter Clayton Masters, 49, loving son, father, brother and uncle passed away Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday at White’s Azle Chapel. Interment at Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at White’s Azle Chapel.

Pastor Lee Sipes officiated at the service.

Pallbearers were Leslie Sanford, Brian Pate, Blake Blackwell, Michael Derting, Wayne Fawks and Randy Fawks. Honorary Pallbearers were Jeremy Odom, Patrick Odom, Johnathon Masters and Tegan Burton.

Clay was born in Christian Stead, U.S. Virgin Islands to Raymond and Irene Masters. He attended Jones Jr. College and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. Clay was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a war history buff. He spent 24 years as a human resources manager in the oil/gas industry.

Clay was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Masters; brother, Lance Temple Masters; grandparents, W. C. and Ida Masters and Gordon and Evelyn Clements.

Survivors include his parents, Ray and Irene Masters; son, Connor Lance Masters; brother, Patrick Masters and wife, Rhonda; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many other family members.

