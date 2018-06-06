King David Cox Jr. 1936 – 2018

King David Cox Jr., 82, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 with his family by his side.

David was born March 28, 1936 in Blum, Texas to his parents, King Ivy and Kind-ness Ann Cox.

He married the love of his life, Jeanette Lester when she was only 16.

Survivors: Wife of 60 plus years, Jeanette Cox; sons, Da-vid and wife Jana, Darrell, Darrin and wife Summer; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Linda; brothers, Tommy and Melton; along with many other family members.

